Jam-packed:Supporters of candidates blocked traffic on Sub-Collector’s office Road in Dindigul on Thursday during the filing of nominations for local body elections.— PHOTO: G. Karthikeyan

A total of 5,183 nominations were filed for various local body posts here on Friday.

Thirty candidates filed papers for district panchayat ward member, 813 for village panchayat president, 4,265 for village panchayat ward member, 288 for town panchayat ward member posts, 77 for municipal councillors, 109 for corporation council members and 231 for panchayat union ward member posts.

A total of 7,397 candidates filed their papers to contest for various local body posts in the district so far.

Theni

A total of 1,789 candidates filed their papers on the fifth day of nominations in Theni district. A total of 278 candidates filed papers for village panchayat presidents, six candidates for district panchayat ward members, 1,027 for village panchayat ward members and 246 for town panchayat ward member posts, 167 for municipal councillors and 65 for panchayat union ward member posts.

A total of 2,572 nominations have been filed for 1,912 posts in local bodies in the district so far.