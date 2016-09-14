Gold, cash stolen

Unidentified burglars stole 34 sovereigns of gold jewels and Rs. 60,000 from a house at Lakshmipuram in Palani near here on Monday night.

Police said the gang broke open the house of S. Arulmozhi, a doctor at Keeranur Primary Health Centre, and took away the jewels and the cash when Dr. Arulmozhi and her husband Sababathi had gone to Namakkal. When they returned home on Tuesday morning, they found the front door of the house and an almirah in the house broken open.

Fingerprint experts visited the scene of crime. A special police team had been formed to nab the accused, the police added.