The City Municipal Corporation has formed 25 rapid response teams to monitor fever cases in high risk areas and carry out measures to prevent Aedes larvae breeding in the city.

With North East Monsoon expected to set in next week, the civic body has expedited various measures to prevent outbreak of dengue and other water borne diseases. Apart from the conservancy workers, as many as 120 domestic breeding checkers were already carrying out anti-larval activities in all the 60 wards.

A 25-member rapid response team was formed recently which is visiting the fever prone areas and carrying out anti-dengue operations.

Health officials said that 32 high risk areas where more fever cases were reported in the past three months and slum areas were identified in the city. It includes 18 areas in Ammapet zone, six areas in Kondalampatti Zone, five areas in Hasthampatti Zone and four areas in Suramangalam Zone.

Unlike the domestic breeding checkers who visit all households in each ward and carry out anti-dengue operations for 10 days, the rapid response teams would visit the high risk area and carry out measures on a particular day. It includes, checks for larvae breeding in the houses and destroying it, pouring abate solutions in fresh water stored in containers, carrying out fogging and distribution of awareness pamphlets to the residents.

Health officials said that there are 49 private and 17 government hospitals in the city limits who report fever cases everyday to the corporation. A total of 350 fever cases were reported in September while 136 fever cases were reported so far.