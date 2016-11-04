K. Arulmozhi, Chairman, Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC), reviewed the arrangements for the Group IV examinations to be held in 198 centres across the district on November 6 with District Collector V. Sampath and other senior officials through video conferencing on Wednesday.

The Collector told him that security arrangements were in place, basic facilities have been provided, and the whole process would be videographed. A total of 88,969 candidates are appearing for the examinations in Salem district, according to official sources.

Meeting held

A total of 48,542 candidates are appearing for the written examinations in Group IV services by the Tami Nadu Public Service Commission on November 6 in the district.

District Collector M. Asia Mariam chaired a review meeting with officials. He said that the examination will be held in 163 centres in Namakkal, Rasipuram, Senthamangalam, Tiruchengodu, Paramathi Velur, Kolli Hills and Kumarapalayam.