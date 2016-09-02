Names of 26,964 voters deleted, 2,245 included in roll

Total number of voters in Kanniyakumari district came down to 15,07,886 in the revised draft electoral roll. Names of 26,964 voters were deleted from the voters’ list after verification and 2,245 new named included, said Collector Sajjansingh R. Chavan here on Thursday.

After releasing the draft poll roll at an all-party meeting held at the Collectorate, Mr. Chavan said the revision exercise of the poll roll was undertaken since April 29. There were 7,55,484 women voters, 7,52,285 men voters and 117 others.

The maximum number of 6,301 voters were deleted in Kanniyakumari Assembly constituency. The number of voters deleted in other constituencies was: Colachel – 4,762; Padmanabhapuram – 4,249; Killiyoor – 4,108; Vilavancode – 3,999 and Nagercoil – 3,545.

Similarly, a maximum of 684 new voters were enrolled in Nagercoil constituency. Number of new voters enrolled in other constituencies was: Vilavancode – 395; Padmanabhapuram – 349; Kanniyakumari – 310; Killiyoor – 259 and Colachel – 248, Mr. Chavan said.

Voters’ ID cards would be issued to those who had completed 18 years of age through Booth-Level Officers. Youths who would complete 18 years of age as on January 1, 2017 could apply for enrolment through the designated polling booths, Collectorate or taluks offices.

The revised draft poll roll would be displayed at all the designated polling booths, RDO offices, Municipal Commissioners’ Offices and taluk offices.

Special camps would be organised on September 11 and September 25 for enrolment and deletion of voters, Mr. Chavan added.

Nanjil Chandran of AIADMK, Leenus Raj of DMK, P. Selvam of NCP, R. Radhakrishnan of Congress, N.S. Kannan of CPI (M), Nagercoil RDO R. Rajkumar and Special Tahsildar (Elections) Subramanian were present.