14th century inscription that speaks of tax breaks found

An inscription, attributed to 14th century, found in Verayur near here is deciphered as a promulgation of tax waiver given to Kaikkolars, a weaving community.

S. Balamurugan, an archaeology aficionado, received information on this inscription from a Neethidoss, a teacher. Then he visited the spot and copied it.

Mr. Balamurugan told The Hindu that the transcription of the inscription showed several gaps because of damaged letters and missing first stone. The stone is found near the compound wall of Mariyamman Temple in Veraiyur. “The transcription was sent to epigraphist S. Rajagopal. According to him, the inscription was an order of a king to waive different kinds of tax levied on Kaikkolars in view of their exodus from the village due to inability to pay the tax”.

According to Mr. Rajagopal, the inscription belonged to early Vijayanagara period and the words kadamai, sammatham, and kanikkai found in the inscription denote to different kinds of taxes that prevailed then, Mr. Balamurugan added.