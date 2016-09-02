Following reports of 25 children suffering from fever at Ammasiyur village in Edappadi union, Collector V. Sampath along with health officials inspected the village and monitored the measures taken to prevent outbreak of diseases here on Thursday.

The Collector along with Joint Director of Medical Services Dr. M.R. Inbasekaran, Deputy Director of Health Services Dr. K. Poongodi and Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Dr. P. Kanagaraj visited the village and inspected the water tanks, fogging activities, and other measures taken to prevent outbreak of diseases.

After inspection, the Collector told mediapersons that of the 25 children who suffered from fever, 18 got cured and seven were undergoing treatment.

He ruled out that they were suffering from dengue and said that getting fever during change in climatic condition is common. “All measures are being taken to prevent outbreak of diseases,” he added.

The Collector said that 1,320 field workers, supervised by 200 officials, were involved in taking preventive measures across the district. It includes 150 workers in corporation, 200 workers in municipalities, 660 workers in town panchayats and 310 workers in panchayat unions.

They were involved in fogging, cleaning water tanks and chlorinating, removing the garbage and carrying out steps to prevent larvae breeding.

Apart from medical teams screening the villagers for fever, 60 mobile medical teams were also pressed into service across the district.

Also, Nilavembu Kashayam was being distributed to the villagers, he added.

The Collector said that all primary health centres are stocked with sufficient medicines and people can approach the centres in case of fever. He asked people not to get medicines from shops themselves or go for injections without consulting the doctors.

Officials said that people should take preventive steps like dumping garbage in the dustbins, not allowing water stagnation in their houses and on roads near their houses so that breeding of mosquitoes could be curtailed. “These steps would ensure that the area is clean,” they added.

