Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji distributing ‘no due’ certificate to farmers who were benefited under the State government's farm loan waiver scheme in Virudhunagar on Monday.

A total of 10,246 small and marginal farmers in Virudhunagar district were benefited to the tune of Rs. 43.07 crore by way of waiver of crop loan announced by Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Minister for Dairy Development K.T. Rajenthra Bhalaji distributed the ‘no due’ certificate to the farmers who had availed themselves of loans from cooperative societies in the district, on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said Ms. Jayalalithaa had been implementing several schemes to protect the interests of the farmers.

She had promised to waive the short-term and mid-term farm loans during the Assembly election and now she had fulfilled it.

Mr. Bhalaji said that the government had initiated action to provide fresh farm loans to the beneficiaries of the loan waiver scheme, he said.

MLAs, G.S. Subramanian (Sattur, Chandra Prabha (Srivilliputtur), District Revenue Officer, C. Muthukumaran, Joint Registrar of Cooperatives, Arokkia Sugumar, Joint Registrar and Managing Director, Uma Maheswari, were among those who were present.