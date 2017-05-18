10 MLAs of AIADMK Amma faction feel sidelined

more-in

A group of over 10 AIADMK (Amma) MLAs, who are supporters of former Minister Thoppu N.D. Venkatachalam, met here on Wednesday and expressed their displeasure over the government’s “indifference” to the requirement of their respective constituencies.

“When Amma (Jayalalithaa) was alive, each constituency would get some benefit under one scheme or the other and various departments would implement projects. Now we are totally sidelined. The government should immediately convene a meeting of MLAs because even the announcements made under Rule 110 of the Assembly Rules have not been implemented,” said an MLA who attended the meeting.

The MLAs, though unhappy with the government, are not ready to resort to any step that would pose a threat to the government. “But the government should address the problems immediately. Otherwise, the dissent will create problems for the government,” the MLA said.

According to the group, many Ministers were not taken into confidence when the government took major decisions. “A few Ministers are calling the shots and others are not allowed to have a say in [taking] policy decisions,” the MLA said.