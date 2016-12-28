‘Ministers’ view against CM will lead to instability’

more-in

: Taking strong exception to the views of a few cabinet colleagues of O. Panneerselvam favouring V.K. Sasikala for the post of AIADMK general secretary and Chief Minister of the State, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar said such views, when expressed publicly, would cause instability.

“Ministers should not express any view that will undermine the post of the Chief Minister, in this case O. Panneerselvam. They should keep away from articulating their opinion in public. Their views will create confusion among the bureaucracy and pave the way for instability,” he told The Hindu.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar, who was a member of the late MGR’s cabinet, said it was for the party MLAs to decide who should be the Chief Minister, and the general council of the party would elect the general secretary of the party.

“Mr. Panneerselvam has been unanimously elected as the legislative party leader of the AIADMK and has become the Chief Minister. The Ministers cannot afford to air their opinion against him,” the TNCC chief said.

Revamp plans

Asked whether he had any plans to revamp the Congress in Tamil Nadu, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said he was in Delhi to attend a meeting convened by AICC vice-president Rahul Gandhi on demonetisation, and a discussion on a revamp would be held in the next meeting.