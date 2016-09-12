The Spanish-made Talgo train completed its final trial between Delhi and Mumbai in 11 hours and 42 minutes at a maximum speed of 150 kmph on Sunday, making a pitch for its induction in the Indian Railways.

The lightweight train with nine coaches left New Delhi at 2.45 p.m. on Saturday and reached Mumbai at 2.33 a.m. early this morning, covering 1,384 km.

It was a successful trial by the train comprising aluminium coaches with a tilting technology, Railway Board Member (Traffic) Mohammad Jamshed said.

The train had a trial between New Delhi and Mumbai at 140 kmph on September 7.

Talgo aims to reduce travel time between the two cities by four hours. The Rajdhani Express train takes around 16 hours to cover the distance.

The Railways had conducted the first trial of Talgo trains on the Bareilly-Moradabad stretch in Uttar Pradesh.

The second trial was on the Palwal-Mathura section of North-Central Railway.

The train has two executive class cars and four chair cars.

