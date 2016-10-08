Young man waiting for bride from Pakistan appeals for help via Twitter

After his cross-border wedding ran into the headwinds of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, a youth here has approached External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who on Friday assured him of help.

Jodhpur resident Naresh Tewani and his Karachi-based fiancee Priya Bachchani, who are planning to tie the knot a month from now, were facing anxious moments as the Indian embassy in Pakistan had not granted visas to the bride’s family and relatives.

According to the groom, despite having applied for visas in the prescribed time and format, no one from the bride’s side has been issued the travel documents Mr. Tewani then reached out to Ms. Swaraj on Twitter for help.

Sushma promises visa



Ms. Swaraj on Friday responded to his plea saying the visas would be issued. “Pl do not worry. We will issue the Visa (sic),” she said on Twitter.

Mr. Tewani said: “The applications for visas for the family of the bride were filed well in time, about three months back. We assumed that the documents would be issued in time.”

The groom’s family said the wedding preparations had come to a standstill as their efforts were being directed towards ensuring that the bride’s family gets the documents.

“The Minister has been responsive to tweets by people in trouble and they have received aid from her. Seeing her willingn-ess to resolve the troubles of those in need, we knocked on her Twitter account,” he said.