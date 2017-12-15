Sushma promises air ticket to tortured Telangana woman to return from Pakistan

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has stepped in to bring back from Pakistan a Telangana woman, who claims she has been tortured by her husband and in-laws.

“She is India’s daughter. If ticket is a problem, we will provide the ticket to Mohammadi Begum for her return from Pakistan,” Ms. Swaraj tweeted on Friday, reacting to a news report that the woman’s parents couldn’t afford an air ticket.

Mohammadi Begum was married in 1996 to Mohammed Younis, who claimed to be from Oman. In March, she told her parents that her husband was actually a Pakistani and that she has been kept in confinement in Sialkot. She complained that she was being harassed and beaten up by her husband and in-laws and that she wanted to come back to India.

Father's plea

Begum’s father, Mohammad Akbar, appealed to Ms. Swaraj through Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan and the Minister asked the Indian High Commission to pursue the matter. Begum’s passport was subsequently renewed.

The parents, on Thursday, made a fresh appeal to Ms. Swaraj, saying that Begum’s Pakistan visa is set to expire by December 16 and her husband informed them he would send her back to India, provided the parents arrange her travel.

“I don’t have that much money to arrange the tickets for her. I humbly appeal you to help my child,” an emotional Akbar was seen saying in a recorded video.