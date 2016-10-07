Kejriwal had sparked a controversy after he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "expose" Pakistan’s propaganda on surgical strikes.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticised Rahul Gandhi over his ‘dalali’ remarks on surgical strikes and urged political parties to cast aside their differences and rally behind the Prime Minister.

Mr. Kejriwal, who was himself in the line of fire over his remarks on the surgical strikes, said the armed forces are to be credited for valiantly carrying out the operation and demolishing terror launch pads across the LoC and that there should not be any politics over this issue.

“Our soldiers valiantly carried out surgical strikes and demolished terror addresses. I have previously done so and want to congratulate the army once again for this. I strongly criticise Rahul Gandhi’s remarks wherein he said army’s sacrifices and bravery was ‘khoon ki dalali’

“I condemn the use of such words. I have told in the House as well as in a video message that right now there is tension at the border. The entire country should stand behind the army keeping aside political differences and support the Prime Minister’s steps pertaining to security. There should not be any politics over this issue,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Incidentally, Mr. Kejriwal had sparked a controversy after he urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “expose” Pakistan’s propaganda on surgical strikes. BJP had said the AAP chief’s comments amounted to seeking proof and were an insult to the army.