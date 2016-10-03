"The producers body has already banned them. If they’re not your friends and if you’re cutting the relations in business, every business should stop. Of course, considering the times it should be the norm of the day and should be applicable to everybody."

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre has backed the decision to ban Pakistani artistes from working or performing in India, saying it was need of the hour given the current strained ties between the two countries.

Asked about the ban imposed on Pakistani artistes by a movie industry body, she told reporters here, “We are very proud of our Army and our government for the surgical strikes [on terror camps in PoK]. It was a different initiative.

The 41-year-old actress was speaking at a special event of Revital here on Monday.

In the wake of Uri terror attack, MNS had asked Pakistani artistes like actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan to leave India, failing which it had threatened to stall their film shoots.

They also demanded a ban on Pakistani artists working in the Indian film industry.

Subsequently, Indian Motion Pictures’ Artists Association (IMPAA) came out with a resolution to ban all Pakistani artists and technicians till the relations between the two neighbours normalises.

Earlier, filmmakers Karan Johar, Hansal Mehta and Anurag Kashyap, among others, had expressed their displeasure over the ban call.