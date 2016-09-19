National

New Delhi, September 19, 2016
Soldiers’ sacrifice will not go in vain, says Parrikar

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday said the supreme sacrifice of 17 brave soldiers, who were martyred in the deadly Uri attack will not go in vain as he instructed the Army to take firm action against those responsible.

Mr Parrikar also visited the injured soldiers at the hospital in Srinagar and instructed the authorities to provide best possible treatment.Defence sources said that 3-5 soldiers have also been airlifted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital here.

"The supreme sacrifice of 17 brave Soldiers will not go in vain. My salute to them. Reviewed situation in Kashmir following Uri attack with Army Chief & Commanders. Instructed to take firm action against those responsible," he tweeted.

Parrikar, who flew in to Srinagar earlier in the day, was briefed by the Northern Army and Chinar Corps Commanders Lt Gen D.S. Hooda and Lt Gen Satish Dua respectively at Srinagar and the operation launched to neutralise the terrorists.

The briefing included discussions on the soft points and how the terrorists managed to get in.Defence sources said possible "action plan" was also discussed about how the Army can respond to the attack.

Sources said the decision will be taken at a higher level on the kind of action to be taken but this would be highly confidential.Parrikar has in the past said "individual or organisation" harming the country "should also receive the pain of such activities".

Parrikar was also briefed about the security grid along the Line of Control and the hinterland also covering the deployment and employment of the additional forces that have been recently inducted into the Valley.

The need for heightened vigil both on the LC and hinterland and to remain prepared.

