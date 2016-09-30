One soldier from 37 RR with a weapon has inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control. Pakistan has been informed by the DGMO on the hotline.

Military sources on Thursday confirmed that an Indian soldier had strayed into Pakistani territory across the LoC “inadvertently”. The confirmation came hours after a similar report surfaced in the Pakistan media .

"One soldier from 37 RR with a weapon has inadvertently crossed over to the other side of the Line of Control. Pakistan has been informed by the DGMO on the hotline. Such inadvertent crossing by Army and civilians are not unusual . They are returned through existing mechanisms," an army source told the media.

It was not yet clear if the soldier, whose identity is yet to be verified, is connected with the counter terror strikes.