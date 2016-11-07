Police said four young men on a motorcycle were killed and four others injured as several vehicles collided in Rohtak along the Rohtak-Gohana road on Sunday morning due to poor visibility due to smog. The accident occured when an unidentified vehicle hit the motorcycle. While three of the motorcycle-borne youth died on the spot, the fourth succumbed to the injuries at a hospital in Rohtak. The accident triggered a pile-up and six persons were injured in the collision of several vehicles.

Among the vehicles which rammed into each other were an oil tanker, a truck, a van, jeep, and few cars, police said, adding the accident occurred near Ghilor village, about 70 km from Delhi.

No casualties

In another accident, eight to ten vehicles were involved in a pile up near Raipur village around 9 a.m. “However, no deaths were caused in the two accidents,” said Head Constable, Butana Police Station, Raj Kumar. The injured were taken to hospital.

According to the police, due to the smog, the visibility had dropped considerably on entire stretch of the National Highway 1 in Karnal and surrounding areas, including Panipat and Sonepat. Police said both at Rohtak and Karnal the injured were immediately shifted to hospitals.

The accidents caused traffic jams on the road and police said efforts were stepped up to clear the vehicles which were involved in the accidents.

(With inputs from PTI)