Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday that his Ministry was yet to receive a letter from the Madhya Pradesh government seeking a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the Bhopal jailbreak case.

Eight undertrial prisoners alleged to be members of the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) are suspected to have killed a prison official before escaping from the Bhopal Central Prison on October 31. Hours later they were gunned down in an alleged encounter with the police.

Parvaiz Alam, counsel for the eight killed undertrials, told The Hindu that he had seen the post-mortem report of the deceased and all of them had firearm injuries above their waist.

“They were fired upon from the front and had gun injuries on their head and chest,” Mr. Alam said.

He said he would move the court for an independent inquiry into the case.