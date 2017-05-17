‘Shun violence, get back to classes’

On the boil: Kashmiri students throwing stones at policemen during a clash in Srinagar on Wednesday | Photo Credit: Mukhtar Khan

Inspector-General of Police, Kashmir, Muneer Khan, on Wednesday appealed to agitating students to maintain calm. “I appeal to the students to concentrate on studies and academics. Stone pelting and taking to the streets do not suit them,” said Mr. Khan, who replaced Syed Javaid Mujtaba Jillani as the IGP on Wednesday.

He assured the students that their grievances would be addressed. On the current turmoil, Mr. Khan said: “Things are not as bad as they are being portrayed.”

Civilians injured

Meanwhile, scores of civilians were injured in the clashes erupted during Army’s combing operation in Shopian. On Wednesday, students of a higher secondary school and a middle school at Hajin staged a protest demanding release of a detained student. By and large, situation was peaceful in the Valley.

To avoid any confrontation, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, Farooq Ahmad Lone, said the classwork at the S.P Higher Secondary School and M.P. Higher Secondary School would remain suspended.

A police spokesman said a major cordon operation was started on Tuesday night and was called off on Wednesday. “Extensive searches were carried out at Heff and Shirmal villages of Shopian to flush out militants holed up in the area,” said the spokesman.

Operation called off

The operation was called off in the afternoon when locals clashed with the security forces and no contact was established with the militants.

Locals, however, alleged that the security forces damaged window panes of parked vehicles and houses. They accused the security forces of using pellet guns on the protesters. According to hospital sources, over a dozen civilians were injured.

The police, however, refuted the charges of ransacking and beating of people.

Meanwhile, Jama’at-e-Islami, Hurriyat leaders and the JKLF condemned the “use of force” on civilians.