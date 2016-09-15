In worsening of the crisis in the ruling SP in Uttar Pradesh, senior leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was recently stripped of key ministries by his nephew and UP CM Akhilesh Yadav, late on Thursday night resigned from all posts in party and government.

The State PWD minister until a few days ago, Mr. Shivpal Singh was allotted the social welfare ministry by Mr. Akhilesh Yadav in a downgrading, after the CM was removed as State president, amid a power struggle in the party involving the two family members.

Mr. Shivpal Singh has now quit from the cabinet and also the post of State president, which he was accorded on Tuesday, television reports suggested. However, it was not confirmed if the resignation was accepted. Mr. Akhilesh Yadav apparently returned the resignation letters, even as SP leaders remained mum about the development.

The decision came on a day when the SP tried to downplay the ongoing tussles within it and supremo Mulayam Singh even rushed to Lucknow in fire fighting mode. Mr. Mulayam Singh first held a close door meeting with Mr. Shivpal Singh before calling upon his son. The meeting was speculated to bring an end to the crisis, however, with Mr. Shivpal Singh's resignation, the party has its work cut out ahead of the elections as he is considered the most important organizational man in the party.

SP leaders and cadre have been waiting with baited breath the conclusion of the crisis, and sources said, there was a clear confusion in the camps.

Earlier in the day, stepping in to mediate the crisis in the Samajwadi Party, senior SP leader and Raya Sabha MP Ramgopal Yadav who is Mulayam Singh Yadav’s cousin, came out in support of Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, saying the party leadership had committed a “mistake,” though not a deliberate one, in sacking his nephew from the post of State president. He blamed the current fiasco on “misunderstandings” and assured it would end in a day or two.

The day’s developments, however, further brought to fore the divisions within the family on the role of Mulayam Singh friend Amar Singh. While Mr. Ramgopal Yadav strongly hinted at Mr. Singh, with whom he shares a troubled relationship, for fuelling the present crisis in a bid to “damage the party," newly appointed SP State president Shivpal Yadav, defended Mulayam’s recent decision to welcome Amar Singh back into the party after a gap of six years. Mr. Shivpal said it was “necessary to take everybody along to strengthen the party” and that one should not get swayed by outsiders but apply “one’s mind too.”

On Wednesday, in a veiled reference to Amar Singh, Mr. Akhilesh Yadav had blamed “outsiders” for disrupting the functioning of the government, amid a tussle with his uncle and father. Like Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, neither Ramgopal Yadav nor senior minister Azam Khan share a friendly equation with Amar Singh. While Mr. Shivpal Yadav and Mr. Akhilesh Yadav are often seen to be at loggerheads, Mr. Ramgopal Yadav is said to be in the Akhilesh camp, much like the other younger members of the family. Mr. Shivpal Singh is close to Amar Singh, who is an old-Mulayam aide.

Amid speculation that the party could convene a parliamentary board meet to diffuse the present crisis, dismissed later by Mr. Ramgopal Yadav as gossip, he met the CM here. Mr. Ramgopal suggested that Mr. Akhilesh Yadav, who virtually sacked his uncle Mr. Shivpal Singh, had “reacted sharply” after he took offence to the manner in which he was removed from the post of party State president. “He should have been asked to resign. Could he have said no to Netaji,” Mr. Ramgopal Yadav asked, adding that he would urge his nephew to speak to the party boss to end the impasse. Mr. Ramgopal Yadav defended Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s right to be assertive. “It is not unnatural that a CM of a state like Uttar Pradesh takes some decisions on his own. It is natural... he should take decisions“.

In an attack on Mr. Singh, Mr. Ramgopal Yadav said some leaders had taken “unfair advantage” of Mulayam’s amiable nature over the years and were damaging the party. Asked if he meant Mr. Singh, he said, “that’s what most of the party workers and people think.”

Mr. Akhilesh Yadav had sacked the UP chief secretary Deepak Singhal after he had apparently attended a party in Delhi thrown by Mr. Singh. Moreover, hours after Mr. Singh had met Mr. Mulayam Singh in Delhi, Mr. Akhilesh Yadav’s was removed as State head. Mr. Singh, has however, denied his role in the controversy, saying Mr. Akhilesh Yadav was like a “son” to him.

With reference to Mr. Singh, Mr. Shivpal Singh earlier in the day, said “joining hands brings strength to the organisation,” and that nobody in the SP had the right to reject the supremo’s decision. “Who joins, who leaves, nobody has the right to decide except Netaji.”

Stripped of key ministries, Mr. Shivpal Singh had earlier in the day said he would carry out his new responsibility with diligence and contended he had no problem with Akhilesh as CM candidate next year , if “Netaji decides” as much. There have been speculation that Shivpal wants Mulayam to take over the CM post.

Meanwhile, BSP chief Mayawati criticised the SP for the ongoing “drama” and said it was orchestrated by Mr. Mulayam Singh to divert people’s attention. Even "if there was an element of truth in the divisions within the SP, then Mulayam Singh should retire from active politics and "discard his love for his son" or putrmoh in public interest, Ms. Mayawati said.

Remarking that the SP had become a “cinemawadi party” BJP State president Keshav Prasad Maurya said there was no dispute between Mr. Akhilesh Yadav and Mr. Shivpal Singh and the current episode was a “well-thought out political drama.”