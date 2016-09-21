Mohd Kaif was seen with the Siwan strongman and RJD leader Mohd Shahabuddin during his release from Bhagalpur jail on September 10.

Absconding in journalist Rajdeo Ranjan murder case Mohd Kaif, who recently was seen with the Siwan strongman and RJD leader Mohd Shahabuddin during his release from Bhagalpur jail on September 10, surrendered before a local court in Siwan on Wednesday and sent to judicial custody for two-weeks.

Four days ago the Siwan police had attached properties of Kaif’s house in the case. Since then he has been evading arrest.

However, few days ago three of his accomplices had surrendered before the Siwan police.

While being absconding Kaif had told local journalists in Siwan that he was “not a criminal or a shooter but a cricketer and he has been falsely implicated in the journalist Rajdeo murder case”.

He even had circulated his photographs with journalist Rajdeo Ranjan at some function saying he had good relation with the murdered journalist..

The Siwan strongman Mohd Shahabuddin too had said that the police had falsely implicated Mohd Kaif in the journalist murder case.

“His name had cropped up in case of scuffle with a villager...he is not a criminal but a cricketer”, said Mohd Shahabuddin.

However, the photographs of Mohd Kaif with the Health Minister of the State Tej Pratap Yadav too had gone viral on social media and the opposition BJP had taken dig at the ruling party leader.

Earlier, when Mohd Shahabuddin was released from the Bhagalpur jail on September 10, Mohd Kaif was seen behind him and following him in the cavalcade upto Siwan.

“I’m his (Shahabuddin) supporter and I’d gone there to receive him like others when he was released from the jail”, said Kaif.