Amnesty International on Monday hit out against the use of what it termed “arbitrary and excessive” force by security forces in response to the protests in Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement issued here, the global human rights NGO said that the security forces’ actions were a violation of international standards that were leading to worsening of “the human rights crisis” in the State.

The summer of unrest in Kashmir began after Burhan Wani, a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen ''commander'', was killed in an encounter with security forces in July. So far, 78 people, including two security force personnel, have been killed in the protests that followed.

“Some demonstrators have thrown stones and attacked police stations, government buildings and politicians’ homes. Security force personnel have fired live ammunition, tear gas and pellets from pump action shotguns,” said the Amnesty statement.

Most recently, a man in Anantnag district was killed on September 10 after being hit by a pellet-firing shotgun, said the statement. The use of pellet-firing shotguns has led to a debate since six people have been killed and scores injured or blinded. The Ministry of Home Affairs has approved the use of a chilli-based munition as an alternative.

As per Amnesty, the pellet guns were supposed to be used in “rare” cases, but in the first week of September alone there has been 100 reported cases of pellet injuries at Srinagar hospitals.

“Pellet-firing shotguns have injured and blinded even peaceful protestors and bystanders,” said Aakar Patel, the executive director at Amnesty International India.

Mr. Patel said that children had been hit by pellets while sitting inside their homes.

“These weapons are inherently indiscriminate and always carry the risk of causing serious injury to people who are not engaging in violence. There is simply no proper way to use these weapons, and they should be prohibited,” he said.

Citing the United Nations Code of Conduct for Law Enforcement Officials, that says that law enforcement officials may use force “only when strictly necessary and to the extent required for the performance of their duty”, Amnesty demanded action against those using excessive force.