The names have been sent to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, which will take the final call

The search committee for the appointment of a new member-secretary of the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) is learnt to have sent a list of three names to the government, the first step in filling up the vacancy that arose more than a year ago.

Those shortlisted are: Jawaharlal Nehru University professor Sanjay Bhardwaj, Delhi University political science professor S.P. Singh and Virendra Kumar Malhotra, who teaches at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, The Hindu has reliably learnt.

Prof. Bhardwaj is director, energy studies programme at JNU, and former proctor at the university and has been a fellow at the London School of Economics.

Prof. Shri Prakash Singh joined Delhi University political science department recently after teaching for close to two decades at Sri Aurobindo College in Delhi. He also had a brief stint at the Indian Institute of Public Administration here as professor of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Chair in Social Justice.

Prof. Malhotra, who teaches economics at Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut, was also appointed a member of the JNU Court in March, sources say.

With the three names having been sent to the Ministry of Human Resource Development, the ball is now in the government’s court.