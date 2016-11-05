School, panchayat ghar damaged in arson; Separatists shutdown call enters 120th day.

In signs of growing subversive activities in Kashmir Valley, where daily life remained paralysed on Saturday due to separatists shutdown call for 120th day, fresh incidents of arson inflicted damages on a 'panchayat ghar' and a government school. Three policemen were also injured in a militant attack.

Police officials said the Boys Middle School, Saidunara, Bandipora district, witnessed flames around 10:30pm on Friday. The police blamed unidentified miscreants for the fire, which gutted the school building.

A total number of 31 schools have been set ablaze in Valley. Amnesty International, separatists, mainstream parties and civil society groups have condemned these attacks. The attacks come at a time over the uncertainty of school exams

The Government has offered to hold examinations this month and in March next year for Class 10 and Class 12.

Meanwhile, a building of panchayat ghar in Chadoora area of central Kashmir's Budgam district also suffered damaged in a fire incident. Locals helped to douse the fire, said officials.

In a separate incident, three policemen were injured when militants laid a trap for a police vehicle in south Kashmir's Tral area of Pulwama district.

Reports suggest militants deliberately opened fire in Dadsar area of Tral around 10:00pm on Friday to attract attention of policemen on the duty. Sources said a police vehicle, called Rakshak, rushed to the spot where gunshots were heard. "As the vehicle was heading towards the spot, the militants detonated an improvised explosive device, injuring three policemen," said a police official.

One of the three injured policemen sustained critical injuries.

Over 20 injured in clashes

Meanwhile, over 20 people were injured when people, carrying the body 16-year-old Qaiser Sofi, who died at a Srinagar hospital on Friday night, was brought for burial in Safa Kadal area.

Mr. Sofi was found unconscious on roadside in Shalimaar area after he went missing on October 27.

Mourners raised anti-India and pro-freedom slogans as the body was laid to rest in the old city. Later, clashes broke out as security forces tried to break up protesters with smoke shells. The area remains tense.