The Supreme Court on Friday extended the parole granted in May to Sahara chief Subrata Roy on humanitarian grounds till September 23.

Mr. Roy is out on parole after spending about two years in Tihar Jail, unable to garner bail for allegedly duping his investors.

Chief Justice of India T.S. Thakur, due to the non-availability of Justices Anil R. Dave and A.K. Sikri, heard the matter in his chambers.

The court had extended Mr. Roy's parole on August 3 to this day on the condition that he deposits Rs. 300 crore. The apex court had granted parole to Roy on May 6 for four weeks on humanitarian ground.