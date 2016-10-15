A private Bombardier 5000 (GL5T) aircraft headed for the BRICS summit in Goa on Saturday had to be diverted to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru due to bad weather. The flight landed at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Onboard the aircraft was a six-member delegation headed by Oleg Belozerov. the head of Russian railways (RZD). After refuelling, the aircraft took off at 11.02 a.m., sources confirmed.