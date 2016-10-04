Days after it asked Islamabad to take “effective” steps to stop the activities of terrorist groups on its territory, Russia on Monday “welcomed” the surgical strike by India, saying every country had a right to defend itself.

Russia’s Ambassador to New Delhi Alexander M. Kadakin said his country had always been with India in fighting cross-border terrorism.

“Greatest human rights violations take place when terrorists attack military installations and attack peaceful civilians in India. We welcome the surgical strike. Every country has right to defend itself,” the Russian Embassy quoted Mr. Kadakin as having told a news channel.

He assured India that it did not need to worry about the Russia-Pakistan joint military exercise, saying it did not take place in the “Pakistan-occupied Indian State of Jammu and Kashmir”.

Last week, a Russian Foreign Ministry statement said Russia stood for a “decisive struggle” against terrorism in all its manifestations.

“We stand for decisive struggle against terrorism in all its manifestations,” the statement said.