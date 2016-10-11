RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today lauded the army for carrying out surgical strikes, saying it has enhanced India’s prestige in the world and given the message to trouble-makers that there is a limit to its patience.

The ongoing unrest in Kashmir, tension on the border and the issue of cow protection, which has brought BJP much flak, was the focus of the annual Dussehra address of the RSS chief, who vowed to root out social discrimination.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir, he said the situation there is of concern and said the commitment of our leaders that the whole of the state, including PoK, belongs to India is good.

“What is needed is that this strength of statement is reflected in action as well,” he said.

“Under our government, the army has recently given a befitting reply. The army’s and India’s prestige in the world have gone up. The trouble-makers have been given this message that there is a limit to patience... The one [Pakistan] which has been inimical to us is getting isolated. We are delighted with the valour shown by the army,” he said.

The whole world is aware that the subversive activities constantly promoted from the across the border are mainly responsible for disturbances in the Kashmir valley, he said.

With thousands of RSS functionaries in their new uniform of dark brown trousers instead of khaki shorts in attendance, he said the “firmness and efficiency shown in the matter of diplomacy and defence should permanently reflect in our policies”.

“A level of perpetual co-ordination and co-operation is needed among in the defence forces and intelligence agencies as we have to pay a heavy price for a moment’s distraction,” he said.

Mr. Bhagwat also stressed on the need for maintaining a strict vigil on maritime boundaries as well as frontier areas and said the government and administration should engage the locals to stop infiltration from across the border.