RSS arm to stage demo on June 15

With more farmers’ groups joining protests across Rajasthan in the aftermath of a death in police firing in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-affiliated Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) announced its plan to stage a sit-in on June 15.

BKS general secretary Kailash Gandolia on Monday took strong exception to Agriculture Minister Prabhu Lal Saini “flatly refusing” to lift tax on agricultural produce levied in mandis. He said the farmers in the State had suffered a loss of ₹2,600 crore because of the government’s failure to procure mustard at minimum support price.

Special session

The BKS has demanded that a special session of the Assembly be convened to discuss the difficulties being faced by farmers and immediate orders issued to procure farm produce at MSP.

Mr. Gandolia said the younger generation of farmers was giving up agriculture because of the government’s “indifferent attitude”.

The Opposition Congress has announced State-wide demonstrations in support of farmers’ demands on June 14. In view of the CPI(M)-backed All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) meeting in the Shekhawati region, the Congress plans to hold a massive farmers’ rally at Krishi Upaj Mandi in Sikar two days before that.

A delegation of the AIKS will visit Mandsaur and Pipliya Mandi in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday to meet the families of farmers killed in the police firing.

AIKS president and former CPI(M) MLA Amra Ram and former MP Hannan Mollah will lead the delegation and take stock of the situation.

AIKS joint secretary Sanjay Madhav said the meeting in Sikar on June 16 would highlight the plight of farmers and agricultural workers.