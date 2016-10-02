Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Saturday that India should initiate “diplomatic and political” talks with Pakistan to prevent further escalation of conflicts.

“There should not be any further escalation of conflicts and in order to ensure that we are saying that diplomatic and political talks should be started and India should initiate it so that some degree of understanding and agreement can be reached,” Mr. Yechury said. He was in the city to attend the two-day long State-level organisational plenum, which began on Friday.

Mr. Yechury also said that “understanding and agreement” were necessary to eliminate the “scourge of cross border terrorism emerging from Pakistan.”

The CPI(M), Mr. Yechury said, is concerned about the ongoing evacuations in villages in Punjab, which are within 10 km of the international border.

“We think it is the responsibility of all of us and mostly of the Central government to ensure the people’s safety from cross-border terrorism,” he said.