Financial investigating agencies are preparing a comprehensive report on the vulnerabilities in the real estate sector in terms of money laundering operations.

According to government estimates, the real estate sector makes for seven per cent of the country’s GDP. It grew to $120 billion between 2005 and 2016 and is expected to go up to $180 billion by 2020.

Studies by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion show that there was an inflow of $24.19 billion of FDI (foreign direct investment) between 2000 and 2016 in the real estate sector, where cash is understood to play a major role in the transactions.

Diversion of hoarded cash



In the past few years, agencies have reason to believe that the real estate industry had recorded growth at the rate of over 11 per cent, against the GDP rate of seven per cent.

With the government scrapping Rs. 500 and Rs.1,000 notes, cash hoarders are diverting large sums into acquisition of land in several States by making payments to owners of small parcels of land, particularly agriculturists.

The Centre has already come up with certain regulations and laws to keep a close watch on the sector, particularly in the use of cash. Experts believe that after the demonetisation of the Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes, investigating agencies would focus on the stringent implementation of the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, under which ‘benami’ real estate can be confiscated.

Keeping track



The Real Estate Regulatory Authority is also understood to be preparing to implement a licensing regime for better regulation of the sector. The Financial Intelligence Unit, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, is empowered to keep track of the real estate transactions, whereas the Registrar of Properties keeps ownership and transfer records.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India and the Reserve Bank of India also play a role in the regulation. Also, as per Income Tax rules, real estate agencies are required to inform the authorities about transactions over Rs. 30 lakh.

Though there is currently no centralised mechanism to keep a record of all the real estate-related transactions, agencies are of the view that it would not be very difficult to collate information on buyers from different authentic sources, including credit lending and rating agencies.

Precious gems



This apart, the government’s focus is also on the precious gems sector, where the Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council has already played a key role in helping investigating agencies track cases of round-tripping. An estimated 2.5 million jewellers and half-a-million goldsmiths operate across the country.

Agencies suspect that a significant portion of the unaccounted Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes are being used to make advance payments for gold at rates much higher than the official price. What the cash hoarders would get in return later is unaccounted or smuggled gold.