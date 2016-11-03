Home Minister Rajnath Singh defended the action of the Delhi Police after it detained Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at a hospital when they tried to meet relatives of an army veteran who allegedly committed suicide over the One Rank One Pension (OROP) issue.

“Whatever has to be done for risk reduction, the Delhi Police will do…,” he told reporters. He was replying to a question at a press conference called to brief about a ministerial conference on disaster risk reduction, to be held here from Thursday.

“The OROP is a long- standing demand and our government, the Prime Minister, has fulfilled it,” Mr. Singh said.