Knee-deep water in many areas in the Capital as rains began on early Wednesday morning. Photo: Sushil Kumar Varma

A car is half-submerged as water level rises in Padma colony at Shankar Mutt, Hyderabad. Photo: M. Rajeev

Parts of Gurgaon and Delhi come to a standstill due to waterlogging, traffic jam.

Heavy rains on Wednesday morning caused waterlogging in many areas and massive traffic jams in New Delhi, leading to people getting stuck on the roads.

Hyderabad too witnessed heavy downpour reaching upto 95.75mm in two hours.

Rains also choke roads in Gurgaon due to water-logging in major roads. The weather office has forecast thunderstorm with rain through the day

National Capital comes to a standstill

Traffic helpline officials told that they were flooded with calls of traffic jams and waterlogging across the national capital.

“Reports of heavy traffic congestion and vehicles being stuck on roads are coming from different parts of the city since morning. We have till now received more than 100 calls of traffic jams and waterlogging,” an official of the traffic helpline said.

The meteorological department said the city received 3.9 mm rain till 8.30 a.m.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday morning was recorded at 26 degree Celsius, one notch below the season’s average.

“The sky will be generally cloudy throughout the day,” an official of the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 32 degree Celsius.

Latest updates

1 pm:

Traffic snarls at Uppal rotary following heavy rains @HydConnect pic.twitter.com/BWn8dS4ODZ — MARRI RAMU (@MARRIRAMU) August 31, 2016

12: 38 pm:

Gurugram: Traffic crawls as heavy rains causes severe water logging in several parts (Visuals from Hero Honda Chowk) pic.twitter.com/OQdYAB1NTU — ANI (@ANI_news) August 31, 2016

12:26 pm: A scene at a neighbourhood in Hyderabad where municipal workers are unclogging the drains. It's been raining incessantly in Hyderabad since Wednesday morning.

Ghmc worker clearing water at Ranigunj pic.twitter.com/SvvE6Sy6br — Hyderabad Connect (@HydConnect) August 31, 2016

12:07 pm: Heavy rains claim seven lives in Hyderabad. Four from a family in Ramanthapur at Uppal and three of another family at Bholakpur in Musheerabad. More on Hyderabad rains

11:46 am: An official at the Delhi airport said there has been a slight delay in departure of flights on account of heavy rains. A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Delhi was diverted to Jaipur due to “bad weather” in the morning at around 0900 hours, the official said. (PTI)

11:39 am: 62.7 mm rainfall recorded in Delhi till 11.30 am, our correspondent Sidhartha Roy reports. Visibility at Delhi's IGI Airport went down to 500 metres earlier in the day due to rain. Visibility is at 2 km right now.

11:35 am: Three of a family, critically injured in building collapse due to heavy rains, died in hospital at Bholakpur in Musheerabad area of Hyderabad, say police.

11:26 am: More than 1,000 police personnel out on the roads to manage traffic in Gurgaon, reports Ashok Kumar.

11: 20 am US Secretary of State John Kerry’s proposed visit to three religious sites in the city was cancelled today as heavy rains lashed the national capital since morning.Kerry was scheduled to visit the Gauri Shankar temple, Jama Masjid and Gurdwara Sisganj Sahib in the old Delhi area around 11 AM today.“ On Tuesday, Mr. Kerry was caught in a traffic jam in Delhi.

11:10 am: Scenes at Gurgaon where water levels are rising. Many roads are clogged and schoolchildren and officer-goers are delayed due to waterlogged roads. The worst affected were Cyber City, Udyog Vihar, Old Delhi Road, Sector 46, Sector 50, Sector 14, Sector 15, Ardee City, Sushant Lok Phase-I, South City-I, Sohna Road and Sheetla Mata Road.

Delhi's IGI Airport recorded 53.2 mm rainfall till 8.30 am today @DelhiConnect — Sidhartha Roy (@Sidhartha80) August 31, 2016

11:00 am: Indian Meteorological Department's Doppler radar image in Hyderabad shows the intensity of the downpour at 5.12 am.

10:45 am:

Santos Nagar _ Midhani road pic.twitter.com/lF5I5DZVyD — Hyderabad Connect (@HydConnect) August 31, 2016

10:30 am:

Rains result in slow moving traffic on arterial roads of Delhi NCR @DelhiConnect pic.twitter.com/cBxckXrt7Q — Sidhartha Roy (@Sidhartha80) August 31, 2016

With inputs from Agencies and Bureaus