The world famous Raid-de-Himalaya car rally set in the tough terrains of Himachal Pradesh and the Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir would begin this year on October 7. The rally is being organised by the Sports Department of the Himachal government and the Himalayan Motorsports Association.

The 18th Raid-de-Himalaya will begin from Manali and the participants will cover Lahaul, Spiti valley and the Ladakh areas during the nine-day event, which will conclude at Manali on October 15. The department of Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, is supporting the event in Ladakh, said a spokesman.

He said that the participants will cover Manali-Gramphoo-Losar-Kaza on October 9, Kaza-Komic-Dhankar-Kaza on October 10, Kaza-Sarchu Camp on October 11, Sarchu Camp-Leh on October 12, Leh-Sarchu Camp on October 13, Sarchu Camp-Shingo La- Manali on October 14 and the concluding ceremony would held on October 15.

Organisers have requested the district administration of Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti to provide assistance.

Mr. Vijay Parmar of the Himalayan Motorsports Association said that 80 bikers, including six women, are also expected to participate in the event.

The rally that claims to be Mecca of rallying in Asia charges hefty entrance fee from participants.