Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for greater participation and engagement of Japanese industries, saying it will benefit Japan and India’s MSME sector for which it could prove “transformational”.

Addressing a luncheon gathering of business leaders here, Mr. Modi recalled his association with Hyogo Prefecture and his visits to Kobe, a city on Osaka Bay in Japan, in 2007 and 2012.

Mr. Modi, who travelled to Kobe from Tokyo in Japan’s famed high-speed Shinkansen bullet train along with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe, was received at Hyogo prefecture guest house. The Governor of Hyogo Toshizo Ido and Mayor of Kobe Kyuzo Hisamaoto were present at Hyogo house.

An agreement has been signed between the state of Gujarat and Hyogo Prefectural Government to promote cooperation between them in the fields of academics, business, culture, disaster management and environmental protection.

“A stronger web of state and provincial connections. The leaders witness exchange of MoU of Coopn between Gujarat Govt and Hyogo Prefecture,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup tweeted.

Thanking Governor Ido for valuable efforts two develop relations with Gujarat, Mr. Modi said ties between the two sides is characterised by complete trust and mutual confidence.

“Greater participation and engagement of industries in Hyogo will benefit Japan and India’s MSME sector for which it could prove transformational,” Mr. Modi said

The Prime Minister said Indian community in Kobe has a long history of trade and commerce. “I congratulate all residents of Kobe on forthcoming 150 years of its port,” he said.