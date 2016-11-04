Modi says almost all political leaders agree “something must be done”, but refuse to articulate their views

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked the media to encourage debate on issues that have a constructive effect on society, including organising simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and State Assemblies.

He was speaking at a Diwali Milan programme organised here by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s media cell for journalists. BJP president Amit Shah, Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Manohar Parikkar and BJP general secretary Ram Lal were also present.

“It appears, there is a halt on debate on some issues, and if the media plays a role in carrying forward the debate, it would be good,” he said in a short address.

The Prime Minister gave the example of holding simultaneous polls for Lok Sabha and Assembly, adding that leaders of almost all political parties had privately admitted that “something must be done” on the issue.

Even after he publicly advocated the move, others are hesitating to articulate their actual views, Mr. Modi said, adding that public discourse on the issue must continue.

Issues such as the frequent application of the model code of conduct, poll funding etc. also need to be re-looked seriously, he said.