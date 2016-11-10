Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday embarked on a three-day visit to Japan during which the two countries are expected to sign a civil nuclear deal, besides discussing ways to step up cooperation in areas of trade, investment and security.

In his second visit to Japan as Prime Minister, Mr. Modi will hold a meeting with his counterpart Shinzo Abe.

“An eastward sojourn begins, this time for the Annual Summit with Japan. PM departs for Tokyo,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

After visiting Tokyo, Mr. Modi, accompanied by Mr. Abe, will travel to Kobe by the famed Shinkansen bullet train.

The Prime Minister will visit the Kawasaki Heavy Industries facility in Kobe, where high speed trains are manufactured.

“I will have a detailed interaction with top business leaders from India and Japan, to look for ways to further strengthen our trade and investment ties,” Mr. Modi said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Our partnership with Japan is characterized as a special strategic and global partnership. India and Japan see each other through a prism of shared Buddhist heritage, democratic values, and commitment to an open, inclusive and rules-based global order,” he added.