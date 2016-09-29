Ahead of the festival season, the Centre has said possession and sale of fireworks of foreign origin is illegal and punishable.

This follows complaints received by the Department of Industrial Policy & Promotion about “clandestine import of fireworks of foreign origin under false declarations,” a statement said. Information about possession and/or sale of such fireworks could be given to the nearest police station.

Fireworks associations have said these smuggled items included potassium chlorate, which can ignite or explode spontaneously. Fireworks in India have been declared restricted item in respect of import by the Director-General of Foreign Trade.