Wide search The search was around a 4-5 km area near the Army cantonment, the police said.

High alert was sounded in Pathankot on Tuesday following inputs about suspicious movement of armed men in army uniform. The Punjab police launched a massive search operation near the Army base area located along the Pathankot-Dalhousie road.

Searches were also conducted near the Chakki river.

The Himachal Pradesh police were also alerted about the suspicious movement and they also conducted their own search in their area, police said.

Around 400 security personnel including the SWAT team and three SP-rank officers were deployed for the search operation by the Punjab police in the district where terrorist from across the border had struck the IAF airbase in January.

“There was a specific input about the presence of some suspicious men,” Pathankot SSP Rakesh Kaushal said.

“The area along the Pathankot-Dalhousie road was cordoned off to locate the suspects,” he said.

Notably, terrorists from across the border had attacked the Pathankot air base on the intervening night of January 1-2 while Dinanagar in Gurdaspur was targeted on July 27 last year.

The Pathankot attack had claimed the lives of seven security personnel while four terrorists were killed. — PTI