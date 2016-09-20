The Army on Tuesday said Pakistani troops violated ceasefire in Baramulla district's Uri sector on Tuesday, just two days after a deadly militant attack left 18 soldiers dead.

A Srinagar-based Army spokesman told The Hindu that the violation was reported in Uri in the afternoon. Sources said Pakistani troops opened fire from small arms in a mountainous area. The fire continued for more than 20 minutes.

"No fire was reported thereafter. There is complete silence in the area," said a police officer.