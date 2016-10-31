Pakistan Rangers resorted to shelling and firing on the International Border (IB) in R.S. Pura, Suchetgarh and Hira Nagar sectors in Jammu and Kashmir during the night, officials said on Monday.

Pakistan Rangers resorted to shelling and firing at civilian and defence facilities in three sectors of the IB in the Jammu region, police said.

“Pakistan troops fired mortars and used automatic weapons to target civilian and Border Security Force (BSF) facilities in R.S.Pura, Suchetgarh and Hira Nagar sectors during the night. Pakistan shelling was retaliated by the BSF. Firing exchanges stopped around midnight,” the police said.

Residents of border villages close to the IB celebrated a subdued Diwali, away from home.

Authorities have set up temporary accommodations — in educational institutions, rural development department buildings and community halls — for hundreds of border residents in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts.