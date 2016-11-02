BSF shows images of its firing that targeted military bunkers in Pakistan

Pakistani border forces have resorted to heavy mortal shelling on Indian civilian areas along the International Border (IB), Inspector General of BSF D.K. Upadhyay said on Tuesday.

The Pakistan Army was giving full support to the Pakistan Rangers, he said at a press conference, .

“Pakistani forces are firing heavy mortars deliberately towards Indian civilian areas. The BSF never fires towards any Pakistani civilian area. We fire only towards military bunkers from where Pakistani forces fire. We have inflicted heavy damage on 14 Pakistani bunkers,” he said.

Mr. Upadhyay showed images of the force’s firing that targeted military bunkers in Pakistan.

Eight people, including four women, were killed and 22 injured on Monday as Pakistani troops targeted civilian areas in Jammu region.

In view of the increased shelling and firing by Pakistan, the Jammu and Kashmir government has ordered closure of all the 400 schools along the IB and the Line of Control (LoC).

Rajnath takes stock of situation



Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the situation at a meeting in Delhi, which was attended by Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Dalbir Singh Suhag and other top officials.