The BJP on Wednesday accused the Opposition of politicising the suicide of ex-serviceman Ram Kishen Grewal, who had blamed his disappointment with the One Rank One Pension (OROP) award by the Union government in his suicide note.

Minister of State for External Affairs and the former Chief of Army Staff General V.K. Singh also called for an investigation into the reasons for the suicide and Grewal’s mental state. “The reason for his [Grewal’s] suicide being reported is the OROP, don’t know what his mental state was, it needs investigation,” he said.

BJP national vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe accused the Congress of hypocrisy in condoling with the family of Grewal. “What hypocrites! The UPA all along refused the OROP, later sat on it for years and after the NDA gave it, Rahul Gandhi is exploiting passions for politics,” he tweeted.

BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma accused both the Congress Mr. Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of playing politics over the suicide of an ex-serviceman. “The suicide of ex-serviceman Ram Kishan Grewal is unfortunate and our sympathies are with his family. What is even more unfortunate is the politics over his death. As far as the OROP is concerned, the government has fulfilled its commitment and ex-servicemen are benefiting from it,” he said.

“What Rahul Gandhi and [Arvind] Kejriwal are doing is nothing but politics over death,” he said.