A Delhi court on Friday issued non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya for evading summons in a FERA violation case.

Mr. Mallya has scant regard for the law of the land and has no intention to return to India, the court said.

Mr. Mallya’s claim that he wants to return to India but his passport has been revoked was mala fide and abuse of the process, the court said.