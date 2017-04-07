No estimates of undeposited black money in old notes: government

People waiting in queue on the last day for exchanging their old notes at the Reserve Bank of India in New Delhi on December 30, 2016. | Photo Credit: R. V. Moorthy

There is no official estimate of black money held in scrapped ₹500 and ₹1,000 notes that have been left undeposited with banks during the demonetisation period.

“There is no official estimation of the amount of black money in form of old ₹500/1000 that have not been deposited during the course of demonetisation drive,” Minister of State for Finance Santosh Kumar Gangwar said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Cash deposits of more than ₹5 lakh were made in 23.87 lakh accounts between November 8 and December 30, 2016 — the period of demonetisation, he said.

“Separate details of such deposits in old and new currency are not maintained,” the minister added.

Also, the cumulative deposits of more than₹25 lakh of all kinds of were made in about 4.62 lakh loan accounts during the period, he added.

To another question, Gangwar said the Reserve Bank has informed that no specific guideline directing public sector banks to keep their account books correct were issued by them.

Banks are required to prepare a balance sheet and profit and loss account as per the Banking Regulation Act, 1949.

In another reply, the minister said the RBI has informed that it has not expressed its inability to supply notes to any bank nor refuse to give cash, and always endeavours to supply as much as is required consistent to its stocks.

Regarding a question on One Time Settlement Scheme for MSME sector, he said State Bank of India has offered the scheme to its non-performing assets (as on March 31, 2016) with outstanding of above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹5 crore and Advances under Collection Accounts with outstanding ranging from ₹10 lakh and ₹5 crore, in manufacturing, trade and services.

“SBI has received 2,772 applications, out of which 2,703 applications have been approved by the bank,” said Gangwar.