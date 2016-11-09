Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday welcomed and supported” Centre’s decision to withdraw Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes saying it would help country’s economy in the long run.

Replying to a question on Centre’s decision to take out Rs 1000 and Rs 500 notes from the market, Kumar “welcomed and supported” the decision.

“In the beginning people might face some inconvenience but taking everything into account, it would yield positive results,” Mr. Kumar, who is also JD(U) national President, said.

He was talking to mediapersons at Patna airport before leaving for Bettiah, district headquarters of West Champaran, from where he is starting his “Nishchay yatra” from today.

Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and senior Congress minister Madan Mohan Jha accompanied the CM to the launch of “Nishchay yatra” which is aimed at taking feedback from people on implementation of prohibition and start of “seven resolves” which has been adopted by the grand secular alliance ministry in the state as policy of governance for next five year.

“I think the country’s economy will benefit from this decision. That’s why I am welcoming and supporting the decision of withdrawing Rs 1000 and Rs 500,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last night announced decision to demonetise Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes from midnight last night as a step to fight menace of black money in the country.