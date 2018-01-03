Never acknowledged existence of Arunachal Pradesh, says China while ruling out a Doklam-type standoff

more-in

China on Wednesday ruled out a Doklam-type standoff with India in Arunachal Pradesh.

Asked to comment on Indian media reports that late last month its soldiers rolled building machines up to 200 metres into Arunachal Pradesh, and they were confronted by Indian soldiers, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said, “First, I need to point out that China’s position on the China-India boundary issue is consistent and clear, and we have never recognised the so-called ‘Arunachal Pradesh’”.

“Second, I am not aware of the details you mentioned. China and India have established a mature management mechanism for border-related issues, and the two sides can handle various border affairs through relevant mechanism.”

China claims the entire Arunachal Pradesh as its own and calls it South Tibet.

Mr. Geng pointed out that upholding peace and tranquillity in China-India border areas serves the common interests of both sides. Asked whether India and China could be staring at another Doklam-type standoff, as the reported incident coincided with the 20th round of border talks, Mr. Geng said he did not visualise such a situation.

“With the concerted efforts of both sides, the incident that took place in Donglang (Doklam) last year has been peacefully resolved. Besides, at the end of last year, the two sides held the 20th round of special representatives’ meeting on the boundary issue and sent out positive message to the outside world.”

“We hope the two sides can maintain the positive momentum in growing China-India relations and jointly uphold peace and tranquillity in the border areas. Like what I said, this is in the interests of both countries.”