The Health Ministry on Wednesday announced the dates for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for MD, MS and PG diploma courses.

The examination will be conducted by the National Board of Examinations at 86 centres in 41 cities from December 5 to 13.

The Ministry said in a statement that the the NEET for the dental course (MDS) will be held from November 30 to December 3 this year.

“The examination will be held at 86 centres in 41 cities from December 5 to 13, 2016. The computer-based test will comprise 300 multiple choice questions from the MBBS curriculum followed in medical colleges in India...,” the statement said.

The government has made the NEET a single eligibility-cum-entrance examination for admission to PG medical courses during 2017.

The website for NEET-MDS and NEET-PG will be available from September 24 and online registration will be open from September 26 to October 31.