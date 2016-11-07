Amid the raging debate over ‘triple talaq’, the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB) on Sunday criticised the signature campaign launched by the AIMPLB, dubbing it as a move to “mislead” women from the community.

“The campaign is not to empower Muslim women but to mislead them,” AIMWPLB president Shaista Amber told PTI here.

Her comments came days after the All India Muslim Personal Law Board carried out a signature campaign against the Centre’s affidavit in the Supreme Court against ‘triple talaq’ and the questionnaire prepared by the Law Commission regarding Uniform Civil Code.

She said it would have been better had the AIMPLB written in its documents that it wholeheartedly supported the provisions in the Holy Koran about ‘triple talaq’.

The AIMPLB could also punish those who utter ‘talaq’ thrice in one go, she suggested.

Ms. Amber said the affidavit before the apex court smacked of vote-bank politics.